Deshaun Watson Quickly Changes Tune on Kevin Stefanski Ahead of Week 6
By Cem Yolbulan
Ever since the Cleveland Browns were completely embarrassed in Week 5 against the Commanders, the main topic of discussion has been the playcalling on the offensive side of the ball. Browns fans and media members started wondering whether changes were needed to get the offense back on track.
While Deshaun Watson understandably took most of the blame, head coach Kevin Stefanski wasn't immune to criticism. Despite the hiring of Ken Dorsey as the offensive coordinator in the offseason, Stefanski didn't relinquish his playcalling duties. Now that the Browns have one of the worst offenses in the league, there have been plenty of fingers pointing at Stefanski.
When asked about playcalling earlier in the week, Watson said that was "a Kevin question". Coming on the heels of an on-field incident where the two miscommunicated and cost the team a potential touchdown, many had suspected that the tensions between Stefanski and Watson were too obvious.
On Wednesday, Watson completely changed his tune about his head coach. Browns insider Daniel Oyefusi reported that Watson called Stefanski "the best playcaller in the league".
This is a huge shift in tone within a few days. While it can be easy to point out the ridiculousness of that claim, this is clearly a good sign.
"We believe in Kevin… There’s no faith or love lost in Kevin calling plays. We think he’s the best playcaller in the league. … As the leader of this offense, I got to make sure everybody’s around so we can execute those plays that he’s calling, so we can show he’s that guy. "- Deshaun Watson
Watson, as one of the leaders and the quarterback of the team, is giving a vote of confidence to his head coach. Taking some of the responsibility and talking about his own execution are good signs of leadership. Now, he has to actually deliver on the field to save this season.