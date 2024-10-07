Deshaun Watson Throws Kevin Stefanski Under the Bus After Horrible Week 5 Loss
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns had high expectations to start the 2024 NFL season. Surprisingly, after making the postseason last year despite suffering serious injuries to key players, the Browns had hoped to take another step forward this year. Deshaun Watson's return was supposed to catapult them into the contender tier.
However, the exact opposite has happened. The Browns are off to a disastrous 1-4 start and when you fail to meet expectations in such an extreme manner, the blame game naturally starts.
That is what occurred in the post-game press conference. When Watson was asked whether head coach Kevin Stefanski or offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey should be calling the plays, the 29-year-old quarterback didn't shy away from putting the ball on his head coach's court.
Deshaun Watson's Relationship With Kevin Stefanski Reaches Point of No Return
Watson's frustration is somewhat understandable. Stefanski hasn't put this offense in a position to succeed.
Cleveland's offensive struggles extend way before this season as Stefanski insists on being the play-caller despite never having an above-average offensive unit since he arrived. The offensive line has been depleted with injuries and they have performed poorly when they have been healthy.
Even though it is not all on Watson, he isn't immune to criticism either. He hasn't been good through the first five weeks of the season as he has thrown for 852 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions.
The team has failed to hit 300 total yards or 20 points in any game this season. The miscommunication between him and the wide receivers, as well as the coaching staff, was obvious in the loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday. On top of it all, his body language and leadership have been less than ideal.
Things need to change in Cleveland. Whether that comes in the form of a quarterback move, playcalling duties, or a coaching change remains to be seen.
