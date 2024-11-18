Amari Cooper Reveals Browns' Struggles Took Toll on Him in New Comments
It's been over a month since the Cleveland Browns traded Amari Cooper. With the season heading nowhere, the Browns sent the talented playmaker to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for two future draft picks back on Oct. 15, kicking off a potential rebuild for the franchise.
While trades don't always work out for the players involved, that hasn't been the case here. Although he's missed a few games since the move, the Bills are an impressive 5-0 since acquiring Cooper last month, helping to solidify their status as one of the league's top Super Bowl contenders.
On Sunday, the Bills became the first team to hand the Kansas City Chiefs a loss in 2024, defeating them 30-21 at Highmark Stadium. Following the victory, Cooper reflected on the difference between playing with the Browns and his new team.
Browns News: Amari Cooper Reflects on Time in Cleveland
"It was the first time in a long time that I felt joy from winning a game," Cooper said in the post-game scrum, per Bills insider Thad Brown. "So many guys on the team are playmakers and they show up when their number is called collectively as a group. It's just amazing."
After beginning his career with the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys, Cooper was traded to the Browns in exchange for a fifth-round pick and a pick swap back in March 2022. Cleveland desperately needed a No. 1 wideout to reach the next level and the organization thought the ex-Alabama product was the perfect catalyst to get there.
While Cooper found individual success during his time with the team, the Browns struggled to maintain consistency throughout his tenure. Cleveland only went 19-21 since acquiring him nearly three years ago, leading to general manager Andrew Berry trading the 30-year-old pending free agent before the deadline rather than losing him for nothing in the offseason.
Even though he's adjusting to his new surroundings, Cooper has already begun fitting in with his new team. The Bills' newest wideout has caught 7-of-10 targets so far for 124 receiving yards and a touchdown through his first three appearances.
It's the "tight-knit" camaraderie shared across Buffalo's locker room that has helped the ex-2015 first-rounder feel at home.
"A lot of the guys go out together and hang around each other 24/7," Cooper told reporters. "It truly shows up on the field. It truly does."
Cooper was nothing but a consummate professional throughout his Browns tenure, so it's great to see that he's thriving with his new franchise. His presence has helped boost the Bills' Super Bowl LIX odds to +700 (4th) on FanDuel Sportsbook whereas the Browns — who likely won't make the playoffs — are tied for the worst championship odds (+100000).
In other Browns news: