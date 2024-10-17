Amari Cooper Makes First Official Remarks After Shocking Browns Trade
By Cem Yolbulan
The NFL world saw two blockbuster trades earlier this week that could shake up the league's power rankings. The New York Jets traded for Davante Adams while the Cleveland Browns moved five-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills.
This all but means that the Browns are waving the white flag for the season as they look ahead to the future. Parting ways with their best offensive player, while they are sitting at 1-5 with one of the most dysfunctional offenses in the league, is not something teams who are trying to contend do.
While Browns fans are seriously frustrated with how this season has gone, Amari Cooper is happy about his new situation. In his first press conference as a member of the Buffalo Bills, the 30-year-old couldn't contain his excitement about the "fresh beginning", per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.
NFL News: New Bills WR Amari Cooper Excited to "Control His Destiny"
Cooper was in the final year of his deal. The Browns refused to give him the contract extension he desired in the offseason despite the veteran's holdout. Instead, they gave him more guaranteed salary for the season, enough for Cooper to return to playing.
"It kind of felt like a long drive to my first day of school...an introspective drive."- Bills WR Amari Cooper
Ending up on a team that traded for him certainly increases Cooper's chances of landing the long-term extension he is looking for. Unless things go unexpectedly poorly for the Bills, they will likely have a deep postseason run. That means they will want to retain Cooper, otherwise they wouldn't have parted ways with the draft capital.
"It's just that feeling of having a fresh beginning, a new start, a blank canvas that you get to control your destiny, you know?"- Bills WR Amari Cooper
Cooper is off to a slow start this season, only reeling in a miserable 35.8% of his 53 targets so far. The Bills' offense, with Josh Allen under center, should help Cooper get back to his Pro Bowl levels in no time.
