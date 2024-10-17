Kevin Stefanski Makes First Comments on Amari Cooper Trade
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns officially waived the white flag for the 2024 NFL season when they traded Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday. The 1-5 Browns were already struggling on the offensive end and they decided to part ways with arguably their best offensive player. Things will surely get even harder for Kevin Stefanski and the coaching staff as they desperately try to find something that works on that end of the field.
On Wednesday, Stefanski addressed the trade. Per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk, the Browns head coach said that he is disappointed but wished Cooper luck.
"We’re excited, it opens up opportunities for other guys. But, yeah, you obviously become close to your players and you don’t like to lose anybody for any reason. But, we understand the business part of that and we’re excited [for] what the opportunities will be for some other guys."- Kevin Stefanski on Amari Cooper
Cooper wasn't having the best season of his career. He put up 24 catches for 250 yards and two touchdowns through six games. However, he has still been the most reliable pass-catching option for the disastrous Browns offense.
Stefanski's words about the need for "other guys" to step up in Cooper's absence are certainly understandable. At the same time, the rest of the receiver corps, including Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore have not been good this season.
Cedric Tillman will likely move up in the pecking order and start as the WR3. He has not been involved offensively at all this season after a promising rookie campaign. David Bell was placed on the injured reserve earlier this season, so rookie Jamari Thrash is the other receiver who could have an expanded role.
For Browns fans to feel better about this season, they need to see some signs of life from their young talent.