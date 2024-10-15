Amari Cooper Posts Cryptic Social Media Message After Browns Trade
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns finally made the big change that fans were hoping for by trading Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for draft capital. Even though it wasn't the move Browns fans were expecting, at least the team accepted reality before it was too late.
At this point in the season, it's probably too hard for the Browns to turn things around and chase postseason contention, therefore it makes some sense to get whatever they can from a veteran on an expiring contract.
Cooper himself is presumably happy with the trade. The Browns refused to give him a contract extension in the offseason and opted to only give him more guaranteed salary for this season instead. Ending up on a Super Bowl contender who will likely give him a long-term extension is the best-case scenario for the 30-year-old.
Yet, that is not entirely clear from his social media message after the trade. The star receiver posted on Instagram three simple words: "Move or rust".
NFL News: Amari Cooper Makes First Statement After the Bills Trade
It is obviously impossible to know exactly what the five-time Pro Bowler meant. If we were to infer the meaning, however, it could be about the fact that this is the third time he is getting traded. First, the Raiders traded him to the Cowboys, who moved him to the Browns after 3.5 seasons. Now, 2.5 seasons in, Cleveland is moving him once again.
After the previous two trades, Cooper had monster 1,000+yard seasons. The Bills will be hoping that this move once again prevents rust for Cooper.