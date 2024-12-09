Another Former Browns Coach Lands Major New Job
By Cem Yolbulan
As we approach the final four weeks of the season, teams, both in the NFL and college football, have already started to look ahead to next season. This includes changes in the coaching staff and personnel. One former member of the Cleveland Browns coaching staff just found his new home.
On Sunday, Oklahoma State announced the fire of Todd Grantham as its new defensive coordinator. Grantham, who most recently served as the defensive line coach for the New Orleans Saints will take over as DC for the Cowboys after the team went 0-9 in the Big 12.
Oklahoma State Hires Former Browns DC Todd Grantham
Between 2005 and 2007, Grantham was the defensive coordinator for the Browns for three seasons. Under head coach Romeo Crennel, the Browns had solid defenses for a few seasons with Grantham in charge. Despite having one of the worst run defenses in the league, the Browns ranked 11th in the NFL in overall defense in Grantham's first year.
The rest of his tenure didn't go as well. In back-to-back seasons, the Browns ranked 27th and 30th in yards, respectively, while ranking in the bottom ten in terms of points allowed. The 2007 season where the Browns went 10-6 and still missed the playoffs marked the end of Grantham's time in Cleveland.
Things didn't improve much after Grantham left. The Browns had six straight seasons in which they won five games or fewer despite having decent defenses in the meantime.
After Cleveland, Grantham worked for the Cowboys for a season before spending the next 13 years in the NCAA with Georgia, Louisville, Mississippi State, Florida, and Alabama before joining Dennis Allen's staff in New Orleans in 2023. Now, the 58-year-old will try to revive a program that has struggled immensely last season.