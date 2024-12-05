Mike Vrabel Already Eyeing Next Job After Browns' Season Ends
By Cem Yolbulan
One of the biggest surprises of the NFL offseason in terms of coaching news was Mike Vrabel not landing a coordinator or head coaching job. He was eventually hired by the Cleveland Browns as a senior consultant.
The Browns' season obviously didn't go according to plan. There will almost certainly be significant changes in the coaching staff, potentially including Kevin Stefanski. Just as the organization is presumably preparing for major changes, Vrabel is also reportedly considering his options. In fact, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini, he is interested in the Jets' head coaching opening.
NFL Rumors: Mike Vrabel Interested in the Jets Head Coaching Vacancy
Per Cimini, the former Titans head coach has been telling people that he is open to taking the Jets job as long as he approves the GM hire.
Reportedly, Vrabel doesn't mind the fact that Jets owner Woody Johnson is considered one of the worst owners in the NFL. Johnson received significant criticism, including from Vrabel's former coach Bill Belichick, after he fired Robert Saleh five weeks into the season. This proved to be a disastrous decision, as the Jets won only one of their seven games since then.
Whether it is with the Jets or elsewhere, Vrabel will almost certainly get a chance to interview with teams for their head coach openings. Even though his tenure with the Titans ended on a bad note, he led them to three straight postseasons, including to the AFC Championship Game. For a team looking for more experience rather than a first-time head coach, Vrabel will be one of the top candidates on the market.