Browns' Mike Vrabel Makes Shocking Reveal About Fellow Coach
The Week 12 slate of games began on Thursday Night Football as the Cleveland Browns came out with a 24-19 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. That win gave the team some much-needed juice and they have begun preparing for the Denver Broncos in Week 13.
Meanwhile, on the Week 12 edition of Monday Night Football, the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Chargers linked up. Browns coaching and personnel consultant Mike Vrabel was hired by the team in March.
He's spent the 2024 season with the club and was a guest on the 'ManningCast'. During his appearance, he shared some interesting information about Urban Meyer.
Browns News: Mike Vrabel Shares Surprising Story About Urban Meyer
During the broadcast, Vrabel revealed that Meyer didn't recognize him when he was the coach of the Tennessee Titans, and Meyer was the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. To make matters worse, Vrabel was a coach on one of Meyer's staff.
Meyer asked Vrabel, "Do I know you?". Vrabel responded and said, "Yeah, I'm the head coach of the Titans and I worked for you for two years."
Vrabel was also the defensive line coach at Ohio State from 2012 through 2013 while Meyer was the head coach there.
The fact that Meyer didn't recognize Vrabel despite him being on his own coaching staff is jarring.
There have been plenty of stories about Meyer that have come out over the past few years and now of them have been good. And this is the latest example of this.
