Backup Browns Kicker Poached to Start For New Team After Major Injury
The regular season is coming to an end rather quickly for NFL fans. Three weeks are remaining and the Browns are looking to end the season with some wins to get some momentum going into the offseason.
Cleveland has dropped three straight games and is set to play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Dustin Hopkins has been shaky at kicker all season for the Browns, forcing them to add Riley Patterson to their practice squad on Dec. 10.
He got elevated to the active roster in the contest against the Kansas City Chiefs but didn't play. With Week 16 preparation in full swing, Patterson got poached by an NFC team fighting for the playoffs.
Browns News: Riley Patterson Lands With Atlanta Falcons
According to Ian Rapoport, the Atlanta Falcons are signing kicker Riley Patterson off the Browns practice squad.
Starting kicker Younghoe Koo was placed on IR on Wednesday after he aggravated his right hip injury in Monday night's 15-9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. This season, he has gone 25-of-34 on field goal attempts and a perfect 26-of-26 on extra point attempts.
The Falcons are currently 7-7 and are in the thick of things in the NFC playoff picture. They are the ninth seed in the conference but trail the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by one game in the NFC South race.
Patterson has 41 career games under his belt. He had stops with the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, and Browns.
The 25-year-old is 59-of-67 on field goal attempts in his four-year career and 97-of-101 on extra point attempts. He now gets a golden opportunity to help the Falcons in whatever way possible, as they chase the playoffs.
In Week 16, the Falcons host the New York Giants and look to get above .500.
More Browns news and rumors: