Perfect Starting QB for Browns in 2025 Officially on the Trade Block
It isn't a secret that the Cleveland Browns must do something about their quarterback room in 2025.
For the second straight year, starting QB Deshaun Watson's season ended prematurely due to injury. The $230 million man has yet to live up to his massive contract and that might not ever happen considering how CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones recently reported that Watson might not even be healthy to start the 2025 campaign.
With Jameis Winston set to hit free agency and Dorian Thompson-Robinson still not looking NFL-ready, the Browns' QB depth chart could look a lot different next fall. The good news is that if general manager Andrew Berry is looking to shake up the position, the perfect trade target hit the block this week.
Browns Trade Rumors: Could Cleveland Target Falcons QB Kirk Cousins?
With rookie Michael Penix Jr. officially becoming the Atlanta Falcons' starting QB, Browns insider Brad Stainbrook suggests that veteran signal-caller Kirk Cousins could be coming to Cleveland next season.
"Cousins and a rookie quarterback in Cleveland next season? One of many options for the Browns," Stainbrook wrote on X. "Buckle up."
It looks like Cousins has hit the trade block nine months after signing a four-year, $180 million contract to become the Falcons' QB1. The 36-year-old played himself out of a job after going 7-7 with a 66.9% completion rate, 3,508 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and an NFL-worst 16 interceptions in 14 starts.
Having said that, Cousins is a four-time Pro Bowl QB and it's entirely possible he could turn things around elsewhere — especially in Cleveland.
After all, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was Cousins' QB coach and offensive coordinator in the latter's first two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings (2018-19). During that time, the ex-Michigan State Spartan led the Vikings to an 18-12-1 record while amassing 7,901 passing yards and 56 TDs to 16 INTs.
Even though Cousins' performance has been down this season, he'd still likely be an upgrade over Watson. After all, here's how the QBs' numbers compare to each other since Watson joined the Browns in 2022:
D. Watson
K. Cousins
Games Played
19
39
Record
9-10
24-15
Completion %
61.2%
67.0%
Passing Yards/Game
177.1
266.3
Touchdowns
19
65
Interceptions
12
35
Passer Rating
80.7
93.7
If the Browns are interested in a trade, they'd owe Cousins $37.5 million in guaranteed money for the remainder of his contract, per Spotrac. Even though that's a digestible number, it can be further lowered if Cleveland is open to restructuring his contract by extending it.
As for Watson, it remains to be seen what the Browns plan on doing with him. The oft-injured gunslinger likely won't be bought out due to an astronomically huge dead cap hit, however, Cleveland can save $46 million if they can convince another team to trade for him after June 1, 2025.
Time will tell if the Browns view Cousins as a viable option to start under center next season. Although his Pro Bowl days are likely behind him, he'd still likely provide the franchise with a better shot at success than Watson has throughout the last three seasons.
