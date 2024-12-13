3 Browns Playing Their Final December in Cleveland
Cleveland Browns fans are happy knowing that there's only one month remaining in the 2024 NFL regular season.
The current campaign has been a disaster for the Browns, who are heading into Week 15 with an AFC North-worst 3-10 record. The playoffs are officially out of the picture, meaning general manager Andrew Berry must start focusing on an offseason that will need to see plenty of changes if Cleveland is to return to prominence.
While certain members of the roster will be back in 2025, others won't be. That's just the nature of the business and it wouldn't be shocking if a good chunk of individuals are playing their final games in a Browns jersey in the coming weeks.
With that in mind, here are three Browns who are likely playing their final December in Cleveland.
1. Jameis Winston, QB
After Deshaun Watson suffered (yet another) season-ending injury, backup quarterback Jameis Winston has been a bright spot in an otherwise dark season for the Browns.
Win or lose, one thing has been certain: Winston has made the Browns fun to watch again.
The 30-year-old signal-caller is averaging a whopping 315.3 passing yards per game through six starts, completing 61.4% of passes along the way while tallying 12 touchdowns to nine interceptions. He's also led Cleveland to more victories (2) than Watson (1) in one fewer appearance.
So, why would Winston leave Cleveland?
Well, Watson's presence, of course. The situation is similar to what the Browns faced last season when Joe Flacco came in late in the year and outshined the $230 million QB only for them not to re-sign him in the offseason because they've already fully committed to Watson.
If he maintains his solid play down the stretch, Winston can likely command a pretty penny from QB-needy franchises. With Watson on the books for a $72.9 million cap hit in 2025, the last thing the Browns are going to do is roster an expensive backup when there are so many other holes on the roster that must be addressed.
In other words, enjoy Winston's run while it lasts because there likely won't be an encore in Cleveland next season.