Beloved Browns Starter Shares Big Update After Scary Week 8 Injury
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns finally ended their miserable five-game losing streak by beating the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. In Jameis Winston's first start in Cleveland, the team looked more organized on both ends of the field.
The win certainly gives the organization and the fanbase some hope for the future. With the AFC North not looking as formidable as it did on paper before the season, the Browns could potentially make things interesting in the second half of the season.
The only negative aspect of the Week 8 win was Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's injury. Late in the third quarter, the talented defender went down with a neck injury after attempting to tackle running back Derrick Henry.
JOK's head collided with Henry's shoulder, and the Browns fan favorite remained on the ground for a while before being carted off.
Browns fans have been waiting for an update on their Pro Bowl linebacker. He finally posted on social media on Monday that all is well while adding the Arabic phrase "Alhamdulillah," meaning "praise be to God."
Browns News: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Released from Hospital After Injury Scare
In his press conference, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that Owusu-Koramoah was released from the hospital after being kept overnight for observation. He reportedly has movement in his extremities and has been walking fine, per Akron Beacon Journal's Chris Easterling.
When JOK will be able to return to action, however, remains to be seen. The Browns host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday before going on their bye week. It would be reasonable to expect the team to keep their star defender sidelined for Week 9 to give him extra time to heal.