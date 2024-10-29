Beloved Former Browns Hero Thrust Into Starting Role With Shocking Week 9 Benching
The Cleveland Browns went to Jameis Winston last week when Deshaun Watson went down with a torn Achilles. The Browns ended up beating the Baltimore Ravens 29-24 and now sit at 2-6.
Teams around the NFL are now preparing for their Week 9 matchups and on Tuesday, a shocking development came out of the Colts organization. Indianapolis decided to bench second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson in favor of Joe Flacco.
NFL News: Joe Flacco is Starting in Week 9
Richardson has struggled throughout the 2024 season after he suffered a season-ending AC joint sprain in Week 5. This season, he's completing 44% of his passes for 958 passing yards, four passing touchdowns and seven interceptions. Last week, Richardson made a shocking admission, saying he stepped out for a play cause he was tired.
That certainly didn't bode well and now the Colts are making a change. Flacco has already started two games for the Colts this year, going 1-1. He's gone 71-of-108 (65.7%) for 716 yards with seven passing touchdowns and one interception.
The Browns are awfully familiar with Flacco, as he went 4-1 as a starter for the Browns in 2023. He led them to a playoff appearance while throwing for 1,616 passing yards with 13 passing touchdowns and eight interceptions.
The 39-year-old is a veteran who is fearless in the pocket. Flacco will take his chances downfield and has the experience to lead the Colts. He was the best signal caller in Indianapolis this season and got his opportunity to start for them again.
That matchup happens on primetime, as the Colts travel to play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football.
More Browns news and rumors: