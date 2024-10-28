Kevin Stefanski Trying to Save His Job With Absurd Browns QB Comments
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns finally ended their losing streak and improved to 2-6 for the season after an impressive win over the Ravens on Sunday. Jameis Winston's brilliant performance in his first start was obviously the storyline as the Browns offense looked better than it has at any point this season.
Winston threw for 334 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions in his season debut, giving some much-needed hope to the fanbase. It also raised questions about whether the organization should have benched Deshaun Watson earlier and given Winston a chance sooner.
When asked about this by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com on Monday, Stefanski didn't agree with the sentiment. In fact, he sounded hesitant to give props to Winston and seemed to take more of the credit for himself.
Kevin Stefanski Makes Outrageous Claim About Browns' QB Situation
While admitting that Winston played well, Stefanski made sure to highlight that he was operating within the system. By focusing on the system rather than the individual performance, the Browns head coach came off desperate to try to save his job.
"Jameis did a nice job yesterday, obviously operating in the system. He knows he can play better. "- Browns HC Kevin Stefanski
After the 1-6 start with one of the most dysfunctional offenses in the league, Stefanski finally relinquished playcalling duties to offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey last week. That change, combined with Winston starting, seemed to pay dividends for the Browns.
At the same time, it's important to note that Winston wasn't even the QB2 last week. Stefanski had promoted Dorian Thompson-Robinson as the backup quarterback prior to Week 7. His hand was forced after both Deshaun Watson and DTR suffered injuries in the same game. Whether Winston's brilliance against Baltimore was enough to save Stefanski's job remains to be seen.