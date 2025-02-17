Big Browns Move to Prevent Myles Garrett Trade Hinted at Amid Rumors
By Cem Yolbulan
NFL free agency may not have started but the Cleveland Browns are already in the midst of a dramatic offseason. Following their disappointing 3-14 season, Myles Garrett went public with his trade request from the team. With major offseason decisions looming, the prospect of losing their best player sent shockwaves to the Browns organization and fanbase.
While Garrett is on a media tour to double down on his trade request, the Browns are holding firm on their willingness to hold on to the star defender. They have shown no indication that they will honor Garrett's trade request so far. Whether that is posturing or their serious, the long-term plan remains to be seen, but the Browns-Garrett rift is seemingly going to continue deep into the offseason.
In fact, The Athletic's Zac Jackson wrote a fascinating new report about the latest on the Garrett front. According to the Browns insider, the team is considering "a Hail Mary" that could keep the All-Pro defender in Cleveland.
"Browns might have a Hail Mary in the works, and all indications are that they’re going to continue to hold Garrett and try to present him with a monstrous new contract to help him change his mind. But right now, it looks like Garrett sees what most of us see in the Browns, and that’s a team that’s not one year or a couple of pieces away. The Watson trade was simply that bad, in the moment and going forward."- Zac Jackson, The Athletic
Jackson suggests that the Browns are thinking about giving Garrett a massive new contract extension with the hopes of keeping him around.
Garrett is already under contract for two more seasons after signing the five-year, $125 million extension. He is scheduled to make $19.7 million in 2025 and $25 million in 2026. The Browns could potentially tack on more years at the end of this deal, with his annual salary approaching near $40 million.
The former Defensive Player of the Year has previously highlighted his desire to play for a Super Bowl contender. He also likely sees that the Browns are nowhere near that level, regardless of what they do this offseason. Whether this massive contract would be enough to change his mind remains to be seen.