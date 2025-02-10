Myles Garrett at Risk of Tarnishing Browns Legacy With Recent Moves
By Cem Yolbulan
Ever since Myles Garrett officially requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns last week, it has been the biggest story of the offseason. The Browns responded that they have no desire to trade Garrett and they may have a point both in terms of increasing their leverage in negotiations and the financial complications his dead cap would create.
Garrett has seemingly not taken this response well. During the Super Bowl week, he has been reaffirming his trade request at every opportunity. He has been on a relentless media tour, explaining his side of the story, most recently doing so on Sunday on ESPN.
"I’m willing to do whatever it takes. I want to have a chance to win those big games, to go out there and compete, to elevate a team as a player, as a teammate, as a leader, and to just come in and have an immediate effect."- Myles Garrett
This saga has the chance to turn ugly as we enter deeper into the offseason. If the uncertainty surrounding Garrett persists when free agency kicks off on March 12, things could turn ugly between the sides. This has the chance of tarnishing Garrett's reputation among the Browns fanbase.
In fact, there are already Browns fans who are voicing their frustrations with the process on social media.
This saga certainly escalated over the last month since the Browns season ended. First, it was reported that Garrett would be interested in being back in Cleveland in 2025 and beyond. His tone, however, shifted in recent weeks before putting in an official trade request. Garrett argued that his reason for the request was his lack of belief in the organization that they could put together a winning team.
Garrett has reiterated his desire to play for a contender. The Browns don't necessarily have to trade him somewhere he wants to be, but presumably, there is enough respect between the sides that they wouldn't send him to a team he doesn't want to play for. Unless, however, he continues to frustrate the organization in his media appearances.