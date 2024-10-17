Bills Sign Another Former Brown Following the Amari Cooper Trade
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns and the Buffalo Bills shocked the NFL world by pulling off the unexpected Amari Cooper trade earlier this week. While the Browns essentially pulled the plug on their season, the Bills are reloading as they sit atop the AFC East with a 4-2 record.
The Bills are still not done adding to their roster. On Thursday, they added another ex-Browns player, signing kicker Lucas Havrisik to their practice squad. To make room for the move, they waived WR Ahmarean Brown, who also spent time in Cleveland in the preseason.
NFL News: Bills Sign K Lucas Havrisik
Havrisik had two stints with the Browns but failed to make an appearance. In the 2023 season, he spent the first two months in Cleveland until the Rams signed him off the practice squad. In the 2024 offseason, he returned to the Browns on a reserve/future contract but was waived before the season.
The former Arizona standout made 15 of his 20 field goal and 19 of his 22 extra-point attempts for his NFL career up to this point. His collegiate stats of 64.2% on field goal attempts aren't inspiring, either.
The Bills have Tyler Bass as their starting kicker since 2020. After four seasons of being a highly accurate kicker, the former sixth-round pick has been struggling this season, already missing three field goals and two extra-point attempts in six games.
They are likely bringing in Havrisik to take a closer look at him as a potential replacement but it's hard to see him taking over the starter role any time soon.
More Browns news and rumors: