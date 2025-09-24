Browns' 2025 Draft Class Already Looking Like an All-Timer

The Cleveland Browns may have somehow found five quality NFL starters from the 2025 rookie class alone. It's incredibly rare for any team to find five potential starters from a draft class, but even more unlikely during the Andrew Berry regime. The Browns have had some decent success pre-Berry, like the 2017 and 2018 draft classes, but nothing to this degree.

Cleveland Browns 2025 Draft Class Is Off to a Fantastic Start

Every single non-quarterback that the Cleveland Browns drafted in 2025 has been producing early and often for the team. So far, Carson Schwesinger is the standout performer, leading the Browns in a variety of statistical categories and becoming one of the core players for the team going forward. His involvement in the defense has bolstered it beyond expectations and has propelled it to arguably the best squad in the league alongside future Hall of Famer Myles Garrett.

He's not the only one turning heads, however, as Quinshon Judkins, the team's running back, has excelled in an offense that lacks a reliable offensive line. He already has 155 yards on just 28 carries, raising his average per rush up to 5.5. His usage has been limited, as he missed a lot of camp and the start of the season due to off-field issues, but if he can stay healthy and keep his head on right, Judkins could be the franchise's next great running back.

The team is seeing another rookie carry the team as well, with Harold Fannin Jr. leading the team in receiving yards. The rookie tight end out of Bowling Green has been Joe Flacco's favorite target so far, and he's excelled in moving the chains when veterans Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku have failed. Fannin may not be the fastest player on the field, but his shifty hips have allowed him to stay up and running long after the first hit.

First-round pick Mason Graham isn't setting the world on fire, but the fifth-overall pick has helped secure the defensive line quite well. He's not producing a lot of stats, but his play has helped guys like Garrett and others get free and chase down opposing players. He's young and developing, but it looks like, at worst, Graham could be a 10-year starter for the Browns.

The last rookie who's producing nicely is Dylan Sampson, the team's fifth-round running back. He's right now third on the depth chart behind Judkins and Jerome Ford, but if the Browns can get Sampson more involved in the passing game when Judkins is on the field, as well as spelling Judkins, then Sampson could have many seasons of 1,000 combined yards. He's fast, agile, and in open space, incredibly hard to tackle.

These five rookies may be the best chance at a quick rebound by the Browns we've ever seen, and if the team can make a few minor moves to shore up the offensive line, then the team could be back in the playoffs by the end of 2025.

More Cleveland Browns News and Rumors: