Browns 4th-Round Pick Screams Future Cleveland Starter (And it Isn't Shedeur Sanders)

The Cleveland Browns had a fascinating 2025 NFL Draft, focusing on defense early before loading up on offense, selecting two quarterbacks, two running backs, and a tight end with their final five picks. It's clear that they want to improve an offense that ranked 31st in yards per play (4.6).

Fans are understandably focused on the pair of quarterbacks, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, yet the two halfbacks stand to make a much larger immediate impact.

Quinshon Jenkins and Dylan Sampson are two dynamic weapons who can be used in tandem. Nick Chubb likely won't be back and though Jenkins was drafted earlier, Sampson still projects as a starting-caliber talent for this offense in his own right.

Browns 4th-Round Pick Dylan Sampson Projects as Future Starter

Sampson was one of the country's most productive running backs for Tennessee this season. He rushed 258 times for 1,491 yards (5.8 YPC) and a school-record 22 TDs, adding 20 catches for another 143 yards through the air.

He was absolutely deadly near the goal line, helping propel the Volunteers to a top-10 scoring offense despite their mediocre passing game. At five-foot-eight and 200 pounds, he's got great strength and 4.42 40-yard dash speed. This is a great player, and he and Judkins will terrorize defenses.

Judkins rushed for over 1,000 yards in all three years of college, spending his first two at Ole Miss before transferring to Ohio State and helping win a national championship. He's a freak athlete in his own right, and he had 50 total TDs in his three seasons.

It may have felt silly to draft two running backs close to each other, but now the Browns can mold their offensive identity around a fierce rushing attack, making life easier for their poor quarterback room. Both Judkins and Sampson deserve to be starters, so this is a great problem for Cleveland to have.

We'll see who gets the leg up in the summer, though expect both players to get every opportunity to touch the football this season. With the scoring threat Sampson provides near the goal line, don't be surprised to see him challenge to lead the team in TDs in just his rookie campaign.

