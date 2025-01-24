Browns Already Cut Ties With 5 Players This Offseason
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns are entering a crucial offseason after being one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL last season. The only silver lining to the 3-14 season was the fact that it led the Browns to have the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
With free agency right around the corner, followed by the draft, the Browns will surely make significant upgrades to the roster. The quarterback question is obviously the elephant in the room but the roster has major weaknesses in various positions. The Browns don't have the cap space to be active players in free agency, so they need to find value on the margins.
The team already started making its offseason plans. At the end of the regular season, the Browns retained the practice squad members that they wanted to keep around by signing them to reserve/future contracts. There were five players who the Browns didn't give a reserve contract, making them free agents as we enter the offseason.
Browns Have Already Let Five Players Go to Begin Offseason Moves
Tight end Cameron Latu, running back Aidan Robbins, offensive linemen Javion Cohen and Cameron Tom, and wide receiver Jaelen Gill are no longer with the Browns.
Latu spent the 2024 season on the practice squad and didn't appear in a game. The Eagles recently signed him to a future contract. Cohen was promoted to the active roster in Week 4 and appeared in one game for the Browns. Veteran center Tom was signed to the Browns practice squad mid-season but wasn't elevated at any point. Robbins and Gill didn't get a chance to make their NFL debuts last season.
They will now look to establish their NFL careers elsewhere. There is a chance the Browns will bring them back for 2025 but they will presumably consider other options first.