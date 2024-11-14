Browns Already Projected to Lose Key Coach This Offseason
By Joe Summers
The Browns are already looking ahead to 2025 after a bitterly disappointing season but it looks like they're set to lose a key coach when the calendar flips.
Mike Vrabel, who currently serves as a coaching and personnel assistant for Cleveland, is reportedly likely to get a strong look in this winter's head coaching search. He built Tennessee into a consistent playoff team during his five-year tenure and should be one of the most coveted candidates for several teams.
Considering that the Browns are probably changing some aspects of the coaching staff anyway, they could be in the market for multiple new assistants under Kevin Stefanski.
Browns Likely to Lose Coach Mike Vrabel in Offseason
As Jeff Lowe of The Athletic explains, Vrabel is part of an interesting set of potential coaches who could transform a losing team's culture. That'll make him a popular interview at the least, so it'd be surprising if he doesn't at least land a coordinator job.
"It was mildly surprising Vrabel," Lowe writes, "didn’t land a job in this past cycle, so he is expected to get a strong look this time around."
Considering how much success Vrabel achieved and how well-respected he is, Cleveland was lucky to land him as an assistant. The general expectation was that it'd be temporary though, and it sounds like it'll just be a one-year stop.
"The former linebacker has a no-nonsense approach that players have loved. At their best, the Titans were physically imposing, disciplined and fundamentally sound because of Vrabel’s coaching style," continues Lowe. "He’s more of a throwback in that sense, but he can relate to players because he performed at a high level during his own career."
There should be, at minimum, a half-dozen head coaching gigs available. Almost every team will be looking for someone who can transform the culture and Vrabel checks every box on most organizations' lists.
Perhaps Stefanski could convince Vrabel to stay if he made him defensive coordinator. At this point though, it's overwhelmingly likely that Vrabel will be with a new franchise after this season.
