Browns Already at Risk of Regretting $4.25 Million Signing

The Browns' quarterback saga is the most important storyline of the offseason in Cleveland. Entering training camp with four signal-callers hoping to be the starter in Week 1, the Browns have to make some tough decisions.

The reason for these tough decisions is the fact that the Browns unexpectedly ended up with two rookie quarterbacks. With Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel in the fold, Cleveland likely regrets signing Joe Flacco in free agency and trading for Kenny Pickett.

Browns Likely Regret Giving Joe Flacco the Contract This Offseason

Cleveland signed Flacco to a one-year, $4.25 million contract, including $3 million guaranteed, on April 11. This was a month after the Browns had already traded for Pickett from the Eagles in exchange for a fifth-round pick and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

So, Browns fans understandably assumed that the team would start the season with Flacco and Pickett as QB1 and QB2. When Sanders fell to the Browns in Round 5, however, these calculations completely changed.

Sanders has brought all the hype and energy with him to Cleveland. He has reportedly been looking the part of a franchise quarterback during the offseason, and there are already calls for him to be the starter in Week 1. Considering that the Browns have an uphill battle to be a playoff team in 2025, anyway, not wasting any time with a 40-year-old quarterback should be the right path.

Is there a chance the Browns can be competitive and fight for a playoff spot with Flacco under center? It may be improbable, but it is certainly not impossible. The more important question should be whether it is worth it for the Browns to give Flacco the starting spot over Sanders and Gabriel. Wouldn't most Browns fans prefer to go 5-12 with Sanders at the helm over 7-9 with Flacco?

If the answer to that question is yes, as I suspect it is, then the Browns should already regret giving Flacco the contract they gave this offseason.

