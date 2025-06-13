Quarterback the Browns Need to Trade Is Obvious (And It's Not Kenny Pickett)

As Browns fans learned the hard way recently after their beloved Nick Chubb was unceremoniously shown the door after so many spectacular seasons in Cleveland, pro football can be a harsh business where cutthroat pragmatism trumps any whimsical notions of loyalty, gratitude, or fondness.

Unfortunately for Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel, he very well might be the next in a long line of athletes confronted with this revelation, as rumors swirl that he could be traded elsewhere before the season even begins.

Right now, there’s a four-way quarterback battle playing out, not just on the Browns' practice field, but on the field of public opinion. As an organization desperate to win back the approval of their fans after a long series of unpopular decisions, the Browns are faced with a public relations dilemma when it comes to deciding which of their quarterbacks is going to find himself wearing a different jersey this season.

Joe Flacco is the consensus frontrunner to assume the starting job under center, at least to start the season. His decades of experience, proven track record, and past success as a Cleveland Brown all but safely cement his place on the roster.

Kenny Pickett's Tanking Trade Value Complicates Matters

Although fourth on the depth chart, Shedeur Sanders has already become unprecedentedly popular for a fifth-round pick yet to play a single snap of pro football. With so many Browns fans already wearing his top-selling jersey, Cleveland would be committing an act of public image self-sabotage if it sent this charismatic talent elsewhere before he had a chance to prove himself on the field.

Throughout OTAs, media speculation leaned heavily on the idea that Kenny Pickett would draw the short straw and find himself shipped off to a different team that needed an experienced, serviceable backup. Despite Kevin Stefanski’s attempts to pump up Pickett’s trade value with exaggerated praise, the evidence emerging from Berea tells a different story.

The ongoing quarterback battle had drawn in a disproportionate amount of media attention, not just from Cleveland but on the national stage as well. The loudest talking heads in sports media are discussing the Browns’ practices with the same enthusiasm as they would a Super Bowl.

For the first time in memory, the media is posting up-to-the-minute stats at Browns training sessions, keeping meticulous track of each quarterback's performance despite the fact that this is all occurring in a practice setting. All of this available data and speculation paint Pickett’s potential as subpar at best and effectively tank his trade value.

On the other hand, the opposite has been true for Dillon Gabriel, who has been looking relatively decent in practice compared to Pickett, albeit still behind Flacco and Sanders. This success, however, comes with a price: an increased trade value.

Even though Gabriel was drafted more than 50 picks before Shedeur, the Machiavellian nature of the league means that draft order doesn’t always correlate directly to job security. In such desperate times, it would surprise no one if the Browns swallowed their pride and admitted that they misused a third-round pick on Gabriel. By doing so, they could trade away their redundant addition before another team can get him for free off waivers.

The world is starting to catch onto this possibility too.

"Dillon Gabriel, most likely, to me, is going to be traded. I can't foresee him remaining on this roster because I believe in my heart that Shedeur Sanders is a better quarterback," said Isaiah Stanback on Good Morning Football. "He was a better quarterback in college, and I think that he'll have a better showing when the preseason presents itself."

Gabriel’s trade value is further increased by his impressive college resume, leading Oregon to a Big Ten Conference title in 2024 and holding records as the all-time leader in FBS career total touchdowns (189). He’s also tied for the all-time lead in passing touchdowns (155) and is second in FBS history in career passing yards (18,722) and total yards (19,931).

Dillon Gabriel Should Have Plenty of Suitors on the Trade Block

With such supporting stats, there are plenty of teams who would jump at the chance to have Gabriel as either a competent backup behind an aging veteran or as a potential future franchise quarterback worth developing over time. Don’t be surprised if teams like the Steelers and Rams show interest in him.

Another very possible landing place for Gabriel is Miami. With the success of their team tied to an injury-prone Tua Tagovailoa, and with only Zach Wilson and rookie seventh-round pick Quinn Ewers as options to fall back on, the Dolphins might see Gabriel as an appealing option.

“I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Dolphins trade for Browns QB Dillon Gabriel at the end of preseason. They liked him a ton and saw him as an incredible scheme fit with athletic upside and were going to take him a few picks later, but then the Browns drafted him,” Former NFL QB Kurt Benkert said on X. “The Dolphins traded that pick away after Gabriel was no longer available.”

As a dual-threat QB, the Dolphins could use him sparingly in tailor-made packages like the Browns did last year with Jameis Winston, not only giving Gabriel a chance to shine, but also as a way to limit the wear and tear on Tua.

As talented and accomplished as Dillon Gabriel is, at this point in the bitterly contentious quarterback battle being waged in practice, it's looking more and more likely that he will be spending next season somewhere else.

