Browns Announce Big QB News After Another Shellacking in Week 16
The Cleveland Browns' disastrous 2024 season continued in Week 16, as the team was dominated in all facets by the Cincinnati Bengals during a 24-6 loss. Cleveland's starting QB change for this contest provided a rare reason to look forward to kickoff, but Dorian Thompson-Robinson had an afternoon to forget with two interceptions and a meager 157 yards through the air.
DTR also was forced to leave the contest with a calf injury for a brief time, which allowed Bailey Zappe to make his debut for the Browns with Jameis Winston out.
After Thompson-Robinson's struggles and a getting a glimpse of Zappe in action, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced some significant QB news in his postgame press conference.
Stefanski shot down any controversy, stating that Thompson-Robinson will get the start for Cleveland in Week 17 versus the Miami Dolphins, as long as he's healthy. This not only closes the door on Zappe rising further up the depth chart, but also sends a message to Jameis Winston that he won't be starting anytime soon.
This move right after a nightmare of a day is a big vote of confidence in favor of DTR. After all, one game as starter isn't enough of a sample to prove he's not the guy for the Browns. DTR's teammates also didn't help make things easy for the second-year pro, who's gone through various trials and tribulations over the past two seasons.
That being said, Thompson-Robinson does need to show positive signs of progress ahead of the 2025 season if he hopes to stick around in any capacity, let alone as the starter. He's now up to a dismal nine interceptions with only one touchdown pass since 2023, and the last thing Cleveland needs is another QB that puts extra pressure on the defense to win games.
These last two weeks will be essential to DTR building some momentum and making his case as someone who's worth keeping around for a hopeful bounce-back campaign in 2025.
