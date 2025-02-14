Browns Officially Announce Long List of Coaching Changes for 2025
By Cem Yolbulan
After the disappointing 2024 campaign, it has been an offseason of change for the Cleveland Browns. Even though GM Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski held onto their jobs for another year, the coaching staff will look very different. Ken Dorsey was already fired after the season and Tommy Rees was hired as the new offensive coordinator.
On Friday, the Browns announced a series of coaching hires and role changes among Stefanski's staff. Akron Beacon Journal's Chris Easterling reported that the Browns announced five hires while shifting the roles of three coaches.
Some of the most notable changes on the Browns coaching staff came in the offensive line. Cleveland already announced the hiring of Mike Bloomgren as their offensive line coach earlier in the offseason. The former head coach of Rice University, Bloomgren, is returning to the NFL after 14 years. With him, he is bringing Sanders Davis from Rice as assistant offensive line coach and Ben Wilkerson from the New York Jets.
Another big change comes in the tight ends staff. The vacancy created by Rees' promotion to offensive coordinator was filled by Christian Jones, who spent the last two years as the assistant QB coach for the New York Giants.
Among the role changes, Bill Musgrave moving from senior offensive assistant to quarterbacks coach is noteworthy. He is replacing Ashton Grant, who left to join Mike Vrabel's staff in New England. Considering the poor QB play last season, a change was obviously needed, and Musgrave, with extensive NFL experience as offensive coordinator and QB coach, will hopefully provide that much-needed boost.
The 2025 season will be a make-or-break campaign for Stefanski. With a ton of roster holes to fill in the offseason, whether he will be able to get this team back on track after a 3-14 season remains to be seen.