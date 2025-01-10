Browns Assistant Coach Bolting From Cleveland for New Job
The 2024 season was a major disappointment for the Cleveland Browns and their fanbase. The Browns went 3-14 and secured the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
This roster will look a lot different next season, as they seek to return to the playoffs for the third time under Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry. The coaching staff will also be different on the sideline going forward. Following the season, Cleveland fired both OC Ken Dorsey and OL coach Andy Dickerson.
The movement along the coaching staff continued on Friday when it was reported that Browns assistant coach Callie Brownson was leaving the team to join USA Football.
Browns News: Callie Brownson Leaving Cleveland for New Gig in 2025
USA Football is responsible for selecting, leading, and training the USA's National Flag Football Teams. Brownson will be leading the operations for these teams that are going to represent the United States of America in the LA28 Summer Olympic Games.
Brownson joined the Browns in 2020 as chief of staff. She ended up adding assistant wide receiver coach duties to her plate before moving into a full-time role as assistant wide receivers coach in 2023.
Back in 2020, Brownson became the first woman to coach an NFL position group in a game when she served as the team's tight ends coach during a Week 12 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. She also was the head coach of the 2022 U.S. Women's Tackle National Team.
The 35-year-old has built up her resume over the past couple of years and is ready for this new jump.
The Browns now have multiple openings along their coaching staff that Stefanski and Berry have to fill over the next few weeks. They'll have their hands full but it's nothing they aren't capable of.
