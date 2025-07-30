Browns Avoid Disaster After Starter Gets Carted Off at Practice

Training camps are long, and several guys will go down with injuries over the next couple of weeks. The Cleveland Browns have already been hit with a massive injury as cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. was carted off the field on Tuesday with a lower leg injury.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that he suffered a torn Achilles and is done for the year. That may be Greg Newsome's last chance to show the Browns that he should be part of the team's future, as he's going to be an unrestricted free agent in the spring.

There was a timeframe again on Wednesday when the Browns thought they were going to be hit with another big-time injury, but it appears they avoided anything serious. OT Dawand Jones was carted inside the building, but according to Mary Kay Cabot, it was heat-related.

#Browns LT Dawand Jones’ cart trip inside during practice was heat-related. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 30, 2025

Browns OT Dawand Jones Avoided Anything Serious on Wednesday

This has a sigh of relief for the Browns and their fans. Anytime a player gets carted off, it makes you automatically assume it's something serious. Thankfully, that wasn't the case, as Cleveland will rely on Jones more in 2025.

They decided to let Jedrick Wills walk in free agency after five underwhelming seasons in Cleveland. He has dealt with injuries through the first two seasons of his career, suffering a torn MCL as a rookie before fracturing his ankle last season. Prior to going down last year, he started in eight games but left room for improvement.

According to PFF, he had a 46.4 overall grade (123rd among 140 graded tackles), 57.6 pass-blocking grade (88th among 140 graded tackles), and a 45.8 run-blocking grade (131st among 140 graded tackles). In 10 games, he allowed 22 total pressures, seven hits, and four sacks.

The Ohio State product locked in this offseason and said he dropped 20 pounds of body fat and weighed around 375 pounds going into training camp.

With him coming in at a lighter weight for the 2025 season, Jones showed that he's put in the work off the field in the last couple of months and wants to showcase that on the field.

After going down the last two years, this is a great sign that this was just about heat. The dog days of camp get brutal, and the blazing heat is one of them. Regardless, this was a fantastic outcome for both sides.

More Cleveland Browns News and Rumors: