Key Browns CB's 2025 Season Could Be Over After Being Carted Off in Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns are in the thick of this year's training camp, preparing for the upcoming 2025 NFL season. It wouldn't be a Browns camp if there wasn't some sort of controversy going on, whether it's Cleveland owner Jimmy Haslam distancing himself from rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, or offseason addition Kenny Pickett's early injury issues.

Much to the fan base's dismay, the Browns' training camp took another turn for the worse on Tuesday when a key defender was knocked out of practice.

Browns CB Martin Emerson Jr. Carted Out of Practice with Potential Achilles Injury

Browns fans were dealt a major blow Tuesday afternoon when starting cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. was carted out of practice. According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the 24-year-old pass disruptor "suffered what’s an Achilles injury" and will "undergo imaging to determine the full extent of the injury."

"The expectation is it's a significant tear," Garafolo concluded.

Sources to me and @RapSheet: #Browns CB Martin Emerson Jr. suffered what’s an Achilles injury in today’s practice. He’ll undergo imaging to determine the full extent of the injury but the expectation is it’s a significant tear. pic.twitter.com/q11qHerFnM — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 29, 2025

Considering how Achilles-related injuries are never a good thing, there's a good chance that the Browns have lost Emerson for the 2025 NFL season. Although there's still time to find some CB depth via free agency or the trade market, the last thing Cleveland wants is to be shorthanded in the secondary.

Drafted 68th overall in 2022, Emerson has been a starter in 33 of his 50 appearances with the Browns, which includes starting in all but two of last year's games. The former Mississippi State product made the most of his elevated responsibilities, tallying a career-high 62 solo tackles while breaking up five passes and forcing his first fumble.

His 47.9 defense and 48.4 coverage grades on Pro Football Focus weren't special, but Browns fans were still hopeful that Emerson could bounce back this fall. Now, he'll likely have to wait until 2026 to do so.

What's even worse is that the 2025 season is the last on his rookie contract, and he needed a strong showing to secure a major payday. Now, there's no telling what his next deal will look like.

Emerson might not be the most dominant force on the field, but he is a source of good in the football community. The Pensacola, FL native has been a part of the NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" initiative to help end gun violence, and even held his free youth football camp earlier this month at Pine Forest High School in his hometown.

Hopefully, he can still keep up his positive work even if he isn't playing football this season.

Browns fans will be looking to see who steps up in Emerson's absence. Denzel Ward already has a starting job, while Greg Newsome II will be manning the slot, leaving the door open for the likes of Chigozie Anusiem, Tony Brown II, and Nik Needham to capitalize on this chance.

In the meantime, Browns supporters wish Emerson nothing but the speediest recovery, hoping that he doesn't miss too much of what is a crucial year in his career.

