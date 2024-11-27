Browns Get Big Injury News on Promising Rookie Before MNF Showdown
By Joe Summers
The Browns got an encouraging piece of injury news on Wednesday, officially activating rookie CB Myles Harden's 21-day practice window to return from the injured reserve list.
Harden hasn't played a game this year after going down in the preseason. He was drafted in the seventh round and looked like an instant value, impressing coaches and fans alike in training camp and his brief preseason stint.
At 3-8 following a hard-fought victory over the Steelers, the Browns now will soon be able to evaluate an exciting young defender before the year is over.
Browns Activate CB Myles Harden to Return From IR
During a four-year career at South Dakota, Harden amassed 143 total tackles, six interceptions, 20 pass break-ups, four fumble recoveries and five forced fumbles. He was named an AP Third-Team FCS All-American and First Team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference player in 2023.
He's got exceptional quickness, ranking in the 89th percentile in the shuttle in the pre-draft process and stuck out as potentially one of the Browns' best draft picks of the class prior to injury.
Cleveland is growing thin in the secondary not only this year but moving forward. Denzel Ward's repeated concussions are a legitimate concern, making it important for the team to find talented defensive backs to provide insurance.
Things obviously haven't gone according to plan for the Browns, who have been ravaged by injury and ineffective play. The blueprint still exists for an elite defense as long as Myles Garrett is on the field and we saw evidence of that in the Steelers win. More talent is necessary though, so the organization is hopeful that Harden can develop into a legitimate starting-caliber option.
If he does, that'll make things easier for the 2025 draft and beyond. Here's hoping the coaching staff can get a true evaluation of him once he's back. Cleveland faces the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Kansas City Chiefs over the next three weeks.
Fans should expect to see Harden on the field for one of those games and he'll be a player to watch as the year draws to a close.
