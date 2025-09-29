Browns Can't Afford to Forget About Their Other Rookie RB

Cleveland Browns fans are seeing a true star-in-the-making with Quinshon Judkins. The second-round pick out of Ohio State has shown true bursts of talent, with incredible quickness, powerful stiff arms, and true breakaway speed. He seems like the perfect modern-day back with the potential to pull off some special plays whenever the ball is in his hands.

It's part of the reason why the Browns gave Judkins 21 of 27 combined carries during Sunday's 34-10 blowout loss. He was able to move the ball efficiently and cause some real headaches for the Detroit Lions to the tune of 82 rushing yards and a touchdown, as well as four catches for 33 receiving yards.

Despite how well he's played, Cleveland can't run the rookie RB into the ground. Judkins should be off the field during third-and-long situations so he can keep his legs fresh for scenarios where running the ball makes more sense. In fact, with how awful the Browns' passing targets have been, it may make even more sense to run the ball 30+ times a game, giving them every reason to remember that they have another capable first-year runner on the roster.

Browns Can't Forget About Dylan Sampson Amid Quinshon Judkins Hype

That's Dylan Sampson. Like Judkins, Sampson is a 2025 rookie after being taken in the fourth round of the NFL draft. He played a huge role in the Browns' Week 1 outing, where he had 12 carries for 29 yards and a team-high eight receptions for 64 yards. He showed potential in his duel-threat capabilities, and paired with Judkins, could have a major impact in Cleveland's backfield if given the opportunity.

Unfortunately, Sampson has seen a ton of opportunities since the season opener, proven by his declining offensive snap count:

Week 1: 33

Week 2: 17

Week 3: 5

Week 4: 9

With how unreliable just about every passing option on the team is, having someone like Sampson either share the backfield with Judkins makes all the sense in the world. Sampson's hands are better than his counterpart's, and finding a perfect balance between the rookie RBs could keep opposing defenses guessing.

Judkins is the featured back; his powerful running and incredible arm-strength have clearly set him above the rest of the team's running backs, yet Sampson seems perfect to be the change-of-pace back every team should optimize. It's not like the Browns are really flush with options at this point. They can't rely on any of their pass-catchers to show up consistently, so they might as well just start over-relying on both of their young rushers.

