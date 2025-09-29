Kevin Stefanski Is Firmly on Thin Ice After 1-3 Start

Week 4's loss to the Detroit Lions will be felt by many within the Cleveland Browns organization for a while. The team once again found ways to lose a game that, by all accounts, should've been theirs. The offense could move the ball, the defense was making plays, and for the most part, the special teams were doing their jobs.

As the third quarter came to a close, the Browns had a chance to cut the lead to seven, but kicker Andre Szmyt blew a 56-yard kick. Eight plays and two key drops by tight end Harold Fannin and wideout Jerry Jeudy, the Lions returned a punt for a touchdown, all but demoralizing the Browns. For the rest of the quarter, it was like head coach Kevin Stefanski's team just stopped trying.

Sunday's loss would be one thing if the Browns were rebuilding. Yet, this isn't a rebuild. Despite having two rookie quarterbacks on the roster, the Browns retained Myles Garrett with the idea that they'd be turning the corner rather quickly. This wasn't supposed to be a lost season before September is over, but it's becoming that way, and the man steering the ship deserves some blame.

HC Kevin Stefanski Must Be on Thin Ice After Browns' 1-3 Start

Stefanski can't get a pass as the team continues falling apart. Yes, the talent isn't there at every position, but the Browns' HC must coach up his players to find out who can lead the way if not the incumbent starters. Veterans like Jeudy, Dawand Jones, and Joe Flacco aren't playing up to their potential, and a shake-up is needed, even if it means limiting someone's playing time.

The Browns need to adapt the offense to the talent they have, not the schemes Stefanski refuses to adjust. He's clearly uninterested in making adjustments, no matter how out of hand a game gets, which is a recipe for disaster for any team, let alone a growing one like Cleveland.

It wouldn't be a surprise if some Browns fans wanted to blame general manager Andrew Berry instead of the head coach. Maybe Stefanski wants to sign players and make adjustments, but he can't if Berry doesn't want to. The GM has a bad habit of drafting and keeping guys longer than they should as well.

On the flip side, Berry can't be blamed for September's slow start. The Browns' offense looks putrid, and there's no real reason for it to look this bad. Stefanski has to prove that he's able to get the most out of his team, regardless of the names around him, and his lack of adaptability won't get him there. He won't be around in 2026 if he can't make the most of a bad situation.

The Browns have to be better, and any change will start with the man leading the team. Stefanski needs to find a way to get his players to show some signs of life, even if his situation isn't ideal. Cleveland fans are looking for reasons to tune in each week, and if the games continue to be not-so-competitive, a coaching change will be the next step.

