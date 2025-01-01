Browns Coach on Chopping Block Addresses Shaky Future in Cleveland
By Cem Yolbulan
Browns fans are desperately waiting for their season from hell to end. Sitting at 3-13 after starting the year with postseason aspirations, the Browns have arguably been the biggest disappointment in the NFL this season.
Naturally, there will be plenty of changes in the offseason. This includes the roster and the coaching staff. Head coach Kevin Stefanski will likely keep his job for another season but defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey may not be so lucky.
Amid speculation that Dorsey may be on his way out in Cleveland, the 43-year-old coach talked about his postseason plans. When asked about his future on Wednesday, Dorsey replied that he isn't worried about that yet and is focused on Week 18.
Browns News: OC Ken Dorsey Refuses to Commit to Staying in Cleveland
The Browns have been a disaster on both ends of the field this season. The team took a significant step back on the defensive side of the ball and was a bottom-ten unit. The offense, however, was an even bigger disappointment. Currently, the Browns have scored the fewest points and have the third-worst PFF grade on offense.
Considering the amount of success Dorsey has enjoyed in Buffalo, this is a major surprise. In two seasons as the Bills offensive coordinator, Dorsey built some of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL.
He failed to replicate that in Cleveland even after he took over the playcalling duties from Kevin Stefanski midseason.
The quarterback situation was obviously a big mess and the Browns don't have elite talent in skill positions. Yet, it's hard to argue that this team should be the worst offense in the NFL.
Dorsey is understandably on the hot seat but whether the Browns make sweeping changes in the coaching staff or decide to run it back next season with more significant changes in the roster instead remains to be seen.