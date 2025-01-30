Browns Coach Who Was Immediate Failure Could Land Surprise New Job
The Cleveland Browns have their hands full this offseason. They had a disaster of a campaign and will make some changes over the next couple of months.
Shortly after the season ended, the Browns parted ways with Ken Dorsey after one season with the team. They quickly elevated Tommy Rees from pass game specialist & tight ends coach to offensive coordinator.
While the Browns turned the page on the 2024 season, it was reported by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that the Cowboys are considering Dorsey for their offensive coordinator vacancy. Both sides are still discussing an interview date.
Under Dorsey, the Browns offense was a massive failure. They were 28th in total offense (300.8), 22nd in passing offense (206.2), 29th in rushing offense (94.6), and last in scoring offense (15.2).
That offense struggled throughout the year, which led to him getting axed at the end of the season. This is also the second team that moved on from Dorsey. Prior to landing with the Browns, Dorsey was the Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator from 2022-2023. He was fired in November 2023 and the job was given to Joe Brady.
With Brady at the helm, the Bills offense was one of the best units in the league. This season, Buffalo was 10th in total offense (359.1) but ninth in passing offense (227.9) and rushing offense (131.2). They were also second in the NFL in scoring offense (30.9).
Even if the Browns don't become one of the best offenses in the league next season, they probably will be better with Rees calling the shots.
Dorsey has been fired by two different teams but the Cowboys don't seem to care. They like what Dorsey could bring to the table and he's a candidate to land the vacant OC position.