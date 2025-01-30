Browns Make Big Offseason Change to Help QB Search
By Chris Schad
The Cleveland Browns are in the market for a quarterback and they’re taking an all-hands-on-deck approach to the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Browns are eager to put an end to the Deshaun Watson era and most signs are pointing to Cleveland selecting a quarterback with their first round draft pick. While the Browns have reportedly met with Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, the front office has made one change compared to recent drafts.
Kevin Stefanski helps Browns scouting at the Senior Bowl
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski hasn’t attended the Senior Bowl in recent years. But with Cleveland searching for its quarterback of the future, The Athletic’s Zac Jackson reports Stefanski has made the trip to Mobile with general manager Andrew Berry.
Stefanski’s presence at the Senior Bowl makes sense. An offensive mind that also holds play-calling duties, Stefanski will be working closely with whichever quarterback the Browns decide to take in the upcoming draft.
There’s also a chance that Stefanski’s job could be on the line after Cleveland posted a 3-14 record last season, giving the 42-year-old a good reason to be hands-on in this year’s draft preparation.
Whoever the Browns decide on, they need to get it right. The Browns thought they solved their franchise quarterback problem by signing Watson to a five-year, $230 million contract in 2022 but Watson’s tenure in Cleveland has been marred by suspension, injuries and behind the scenes drama.
Stefanski has been able to ride Jacoby Brissett, Joe Flacco and Jameis Winston to post a 21-30 record with the Browns the past three seasons. But last year’s low-water mark puts a spotlight on the front office to find the type of quarterback they thought they had with Washington.
Whether it’s Sanders, Miami's Cam Ward or another name later in the draft, the Browns will be doing their homework on this year’s class and Stefanski will have a prominent role in deciding who will end up in Cleveland.