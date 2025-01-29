Potential Browns No. 2 Pick Addresses Draft Rumors
By Chris Schad
The Cleveland Browns are interested in selecting a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and have already started doing their homework at this week’s East/West Shrine Bowl.
The biggest debate is between the top quarterback prospects in this year’s class, including Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward. While Cleveland won’t have their top choice if the Tennessee Titans select a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick or trade the top selection to another team that needs a signal caller, it didn’t stop the Browns’ coaching staff from meeting with Sanders last weekend.
Connect the dots and there’s a real possibility that Sanders could wind up with the Browns. But with an earlier report that Sanders’ father and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders could influence where he ends up, Shedeur’s reactions will be monitored closely in the weeks leading up to the draft.
Shedeur Sanders Has Awkward Reaction Over Possibility of Playing for Browns
The first data point came when Sanders was talking to fellow Colorado teammate Will Sheppard last weekend. A receiver in this week’s showcase, Sheppard told Sanders “They’re saying you’re going to be Cleveland Brown,” before Sanders paused for a moment and delivered his statement.
“I don’t know where I’m going,” Sanders said. “I’m just thankful for whoever pick me.”
The comment could be construed a few different ways. Sanders knows that if he rips the organization, there’s a chance it could turn him against his future fan base or cost him millions of dollars if he slides down the draft board. There’s also a sense of confidentiality as he doesn’t want to publicly discuss how the meeting went with Cleveland’s staff – especially since they don’t have the top overall pick.
Then there’s the facial expressions Sanders makes during the video. Sheppard’s smile may indicate a trolling nature his statement and Sanders looks off into the distance before delivering his statement to the camera and following up with an awkward smile after a camera cut.
Deep dives into social media videos may seem like overkill. But it’s part of the process for fans who just want the Browns to have a franchise quarterback. Current starter Deshaun Watson is projected to miss next season after re-tearing his Achilles this spring and his turbulent tenure could have been coming to an end after the Browns reworked his contract for 2025.
Sanders’ statement could seem troubling but these things usually end with the newly drafted quarterback putting on a smile and saying this is where he wants to be. In the end, it could be much ado over nothing, thought it may also be the first sign in what could be a dramatic decision when the Browns are on the clock.