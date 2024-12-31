Browns Coach Who Just Left Team Already a Hot Name on Open Market
The Cleveland Browns 2024 season is over and they have shifted the attention to the offseason. The Browns roster will look differently in 2025, as they are poised to land a Top 5 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson restructured his deal, likely keeping him around for the next two seasons. While he'll be around in 2025, Mike Vrabel won't be. He joined the Browns as a coaching and personnel consultant but his contract expired on Dec. 30, allowing him to get a head start on the coaching search.
Vrabel's name is a hot commodity on the open market and NFL insider Albert Breer confirmed that news.
Browns News: Mike Vrabel is a Hot Choice as HC
Breer was a guest on NBC Sports Boston and he revealed that Vrabel is ''the fastest moving train on the coaching market".
He also added that the Browns did Vrabel a service and allowed him to end his contract early. Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry appreciated the work that Vrabel put in so they gave him an early out.
The New York Jets and Chicago Bears already have Vrabel at the top of the list. Breer voiced that if the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, and New England Patriots part ways with their head coaches, Vrabel would immediately jump to the top of their list.
The 49-year-old spent six seasons as the head coach of the Tennessee Titans, logging a 54-45 record, including three playoff appearances and an AFC Championship berth. Vrabel has built a reputation of being a hard-nosed coach who takes control of the room. He's the coach that is described as a 'leader of men.'.
Breer added that Vrabel worked with multiple position groups during his time in Cleveland, including the tight ends and offensive linemen.
Vrabel is one of the best candidates on the open market and will be a head coach for the 2025 season. It's just about where he'll land.
