Browns Coach Likely Entering Final Game with Cleveland on Saturday
The Cleveland Browns disaster of a season is officially coming to an end on Saturday. In Week 18, the Browns travel to play the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC North showdown to close out the year.
Just one year after they made the playoffs with a miraculous push by Joe Flacco, things hit the fan this year. Cleveland is 3-13 and currently owns a Top 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
There will be movement along the roster and the coaching staff going into the new season. Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is one coach that could be let go this offseason.
Back in October, head coach Kevin Stefanski handed over play-calling duties to Dorsey. From Weeks 8-17, with Dorsey calling the shots, the Browns have only scored 24-plus points three times. They've been held under 20 points in six of their last nine games, including under 10 points in three straight outings.
Entering the last week of games, Cleveland is 27th in total offense (305.3), 20th in passing offense (208.3), and 28th in rushing offense (97). In addition, they are last in scoring offense (15.5).
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero already reported that Cleveland has no plans of firing Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry. With that being common knowledge, it doesn't mean that Dorsey is safe. He was given a large sample size to showcase what he could do and he dropped the ball.
Last season when Dorsey was with the Buffalo Bills, he was fired in November after the offense got into a habit of starting off slow. They replaced him with Joe Brady and the Bills offense is one of the best units in the league. They are ninth in total offense (365.4) and second in scoring offense (31.8) this campaign. Those stats don't reflect positively on Dorsey, especially when looking at the Browns' production.
The Browns know that the 2025 season will be high-stakes and they can't have an offensive unit that produces like that. That could lead to Dorsey being let go and Stefanski potentially retaking control of the play-calling duties.
