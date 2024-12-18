Browns Coach Named as Threat to Leave With Mike Vrabel This Offseason
The regular season is going to wrap up in the next three weeks. It hasn't gone as planned for the Cleveland Browns, logging a 3-11 record going into Week 16.
Speculation around the league has begun with multiple head coaching openings already available. Cleveland coaching and personnel consultant Mike Vrabel is a name that is being linked to multiple locations already, including the Chicago Bears and New York Jets.
NFL Insider Albert Breer revealed that Vrabel is the top target for Chicago and also said that he thinks Vrabel would look to bring either Josh McDaniels or Tommy Reese to be his offensive coordinator.
Browns Rumors: Cleveland Coach Named a Potential OC for Bears
Reese is currently the pass game specialist and tight ends coach for the Browns. Even though he's just 32 years old, he has experience being a productive offensive coordinator in the college ranks.
He was offensive coordinator at Notre Dame from 2020-2022, where the team averaged 30-plus points in all three seasons. Reese also was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Alabama in 2023. He played a role as the Crimson Tide won the SEC Championship and advanced to the College Football Playoffs.
The California native came over to Cleveland this season and became the pass game specialist and tight ends coach.
He has yet to be an offensive coordinator in the NFL but has shown Vrabel enough to be in consideration.
The Browns have Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry running the show going into 2025 but there could be some openings on the coaching staff.
The rumors will start heating up once the season officially ends, but the talks have already started. Since the Browns won't be in the playoffs once the season ends in Week 18, members of the staff may be getting plucked.
