Browns Coach No Longer Part of the Team After Week 18 Update
By Joe Summers
The Browns have a significant offseason ahead with many key decisions to make, most of which center around the mess of a quarterback situation Cleveland created for itself. However, amid rumors of potential changes in the coaching staff and front office, the team lost a key voice on the sidelines on Monday.
Mike Vrabel, who has achieved considerable success both as a player and coach, saw his consulting contract end with the organization. He's expected to be a candidate for one of the several job openings across the league, but there's no doubt that his absence is an unfortunate loss.
Cleveland has big issues across the entire franchise. Vrabel was always considered to be more of a short-term help than long-term solution, yet he's still a proven winner.
Browns Consultant Mike Vrabel No Longer With Team
During his six-year tenure leading the Titans, Vrabel compiled a 54-45 record and made an AFC Championship. He routinely got the best out of his roster, achieving more success with Ryan Tannehill under center than any other coach has.
Kevin O'Connell has proven to be a good coach and his job shouldn't be in danger. Since that's the case, Vrabel was always likely to leave anyway. The Browns have nothing to play for at this point besides draft position, though some fans justifiably hoped Vrabel could have a big role moving forward with the organization.
As it stands, Cleveland has the third pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They face the Ravens on the road in Week 18, a game they're whopping 17.5-point underdogs in over at FanDuel Sportsbook. Assuming the Browns lose, they'll be locked into a top-three pick, if not even higher. Thus, it's a good idea to have as many experienced winners in the building as possible when determining who to draft.
Vrabel may not have had a major voice regarding decision-making, but it wouldn't hurt to have him around. Odds are high that we'll see him leading a team again soon, though the Browns are worse off after today's news.
