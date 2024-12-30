Another Nightmare QB Option Suddenly Linked to Browns for 2025
By Joe Summers
The Browns have long been infamously trapped in quarterback purgatory, as no NFL franchise has a longer list of failed signal callers. Cleveland is back to the drawing board even after restructuring Deshaun Watson's contract, and one new nightmare name has been suggested as an option.
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers could be added to the team as competition if he doesn't stay with the Jets. While adding a player with Rodgers' pedigree sounds nice on its face, it's become obvious during his time in New York that Rodgers is no longer a net positive.
At 41 years old, Rodgers is a one-year stopgap at best. His outsized personality and off-field antics are a potential distraction in the locker room, and there are far better options that the Browns should consider instead.
New Rumor Links Aaron Rodgers to Browns Entering Offseason
Rapoport suggested that Cleveland intends to bring competition in for Watson, who will be coming off an Achilles tear. He named Rodgers and Kirk Cousins as candidates, slightly ironic given both of those aging players also tore their Achilles in the last couple of years.
The Browns are poised to have a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. With Watson's contract hamstringing the front office, it's important to get a player on a cheap deal to develop. Watson is obviously not the answer, so why wouldn't Cleveland draft a talented rookie instead?
Rodgers' 48.2 QBR ranks 25th in the league. He's averaging just 6.6 yards per attempt, nearly a full yard lower than his career average, and has thrown double-digit interceptions for just the fourth time in his 20 seasons. His best days are behind him, and acquiring him would just leave the Browns in the same position of needing to find a young signal caller to develop.
The same is true for Cousins, who was unceremoniously benched just 14 games into a four-year, $180 million contract. These guys are not the solution and it'd be a classic Cleveland mistake to think either one is.
This front office has significant decisions to make over the coming months. Signing Watson already set the franchise back multiple years. Refusing to actually draft a quarterback and turning to struggling veterans would be a similar mishap, even if the name value is appealing.
More Cleveland Browns News: