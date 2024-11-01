Browns Continue Deadline Fire Sale With Projected Trade of Star Offensive Lineman
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns stopped their embarrassing losing streak with a Week 8 win over the Ravens, but they still have a huge hole to dig themselves out of. At 2-6, their odds of a postseason appearance are stacked against them. They already accepted the reality of the situation and traded away Amari Cooper. With the November 5 trade deadline, it makes sense for them to continue being sellers.
One name that will attract interest in the trade market is star offensive lineman Wyatt Teller. The 29-year-old offensive lineman has made three straight Pro Bowls in Cleveland and continues to be one of the more reliable veterans for the team. However, he has a $22 million cap hit next season and the financially strapped Browns would be wise to flip him for draft compensation.
A potential trade with an offensive line-needy team like the Chicago Bears makes plenty of sense for both sides.
A fourth-round pick is likely fair value for Teller, but the Bears don't have one in the upcoming draft. Therefore, sending a sixth-round pick in addition to Teller while the Browns receive a third-rounder could benefit both sides.
The Bears desperately need a right guard after demoting Nate Davis. They want to give Caleb Williams the best protection possible and Teller certainly helps with that.
This move obviously makes Cleveland worse in the short run. However, it's time the Browns pulled the plug on this season anyway. Any veteran with trade value should be made available and that includes Wyatt Teller. It's time for a rebuild.