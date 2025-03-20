Browns Create Cap Space for Big QB Signing With Latest Contract Decision

The Cleveland Browns are still trying to figure out who will be their starting quarterback for 2025. Currently, the only healthy QB on the roster is Kenny Pickett, who was acquired by the Eagles via a trade. Whether the Browns go with a veteran quarterback, a rookie with their No. 2 pick, or a bridge QB like Carson Wentz remains to be seen.

One of the top candidates to be the Browns' starting QB for next season is Russell Wilson. Arguably the best remaining QB on the market, Wilson is an option for the Steelers and the Giants as well. He is presumably waiting for the Aaron Rodgers domino to fall before signing his next contract.

The Browns may have created just enough cap space to sign Wilson. Per ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi, Cleveland just reworked veteran offensive lineman Jack Conklin's contract. This move added $12 million in cap space for the Browns, getting them to about $20 million, per Over The Cap.

The contract restructure reduced Conklin's cap hit from $17.7 million to $5.7 million for next season while pushing more dead money into the future. The former All-Pro offensive tackle had signed a four-year, $60 million deal with the Browns during the 2022 season. After missing almost the entirety of the 2023 season with a torn ACL and MCL, Conklin made a comeback last season, playing in 97% of offensive snaps for the Browns in 12 starts.

While it's not a guarantee that the Browns will use this additional cap space for a quarterback, it is the most obvious need for the team. Trading for Kirk Cousins or going with a rookie QB are still options but most signs are pointing towards GM Andrew Berry finding the answer to the QB question in free agency.

