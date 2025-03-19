Browns Reportedly on Verge of Making Another Huge QB Mistake

The Cleveland Browns' quarterback saga continues into Week 2 of free agency with plenty of twists and turns. They made a surprising trade with the Eagles to acquire Kenny Pickett. Even though Pickett thinks he has a chance to start, the Browns obviously need a higher-end signal-caller to take the next step in 2025.

It turns out that they are eyeing another former Eagle who would be an even more questionable QB1.

Breaking: #Browns and Carson Wentz 'definitely have mutual interest' in him as their bridge QB if they don't sign Russell Wilson, source tells clevelanddotcom ---> https://t.co/y9rgJ1mHNc — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 19, 2025

Browns News: Cleveland Reportedly Interested in QB Carson Wentz

Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported on Wednesday that there is "definitely" mutual interest between the Browns and the 32-year-old. If the team fails to sign Russell Wilson, who remains their top priority in their QB search, they will reportedly turn to Wentz.

Wentz is a surprising target for the Browns, or any NFL team for that matter. The former Pro Bowler hasn't been a QB1 for the past two seasons, and in his last stint as a starter, he was a major disappointment with the Commanders in 2022. He is considered one of the weaker names on the quarterback market even as a backup.

Wentz spent the last season with the Chiefs and started in the regular-season finale in Week 18. Kansas City lost to the Broncos, 38-0 and Wentz finished the game with 10/17 passing for 98 yards and four sacks allowed.

It's hard to argue that Wentz would be an upgrade over Jameis Winston or even Joe Flacco, who are both still available. There are also names on the market like Drew Lock, Trey Lance, and Tyler Huntley, who could at least have some upside.

Russell Wilson is expected to decide between the Browns, Giants, and the Steelers. Aaron Rodgers and he will decide the rest of the QB market. After this latest update, Browns fans desperately wish that Wilson is their starting QB for next season.

More Cleveland Browns news and rumors: