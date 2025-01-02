Browns' Criteria for 2025 QB Revealed With Offseason Nearly Underway
The Cleveland Browns had a disappointing 2024 season. Much of the team's struggles in 2024 revolved around the offense and quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Since joining the Browns, Watson has completed just 61.2% of his passes for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while getting sacked 70 times in 19 games. Watson took nearly half of those sacks (33) this season due to taking too long to read defenses. As a result, the Browns have already confirmed they will be bringing in competition for Watson next season.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Daniel Oyefusi released a detailed report on the Browns' future at quarterback on Thursday morning. In this report, Fowler and Oyefusi said the Browns will be evaluating any veteran with starting talent this offseason.
Browns news: Browns QB preferences for 2025 revealed
While this revelation is no surprise, it does bring up the question of who exactly will be the right fit for Cleveland. Currently, Kirk Cousins, Sam Darnold, Jacoby Brissett, Russell Wilson. Joe Flacco, Justin Fields, Jarrett Stidham, Carson Wentz and Andy Dalton will all be available this offseason.
Both Flacco and Brissett have been with the Browns during Kevin Stefanski's tenure. Brissett went 4-7 as the Browns quarterback in 2022, completing 64% of his passes for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Whereas Flacco was the Browns quarterback for five games last season and completed 60% of his passes for 1,616 yards, 13 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.
Although Flacco helped get the Browns into the playoffs last season, bringing him back probably isn't the smart move with his interception issues. The same sentiment could be shared for Brissett, even though his time in Cleveland didn't go as well as Flacco's.
The most intriguing name on that list is Fields. While Fields' development as a quarterback has been less than optimal, he still has the most upside out of all those quarterbacks at only 25. That's not to say that Stefanski will be able to fix all of Fields' issues, but he can try to help with his development.
Additionally, Fields would give the Browns a skillet with his rushing, which they thought Watson would provide. Nevertheless, the Browns quarterback situation is certainly a tricky one and one worth monitoring this offseason.
In other Browns news: