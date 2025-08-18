Browns Defender Already Has Roster Spot Locked Up During Preseason

The Cleveland Browns may not be sure what their quarterback room looks like, who will be the starting running back, or even what left tackle will look like, but that doesn't mean the picture isn't coming into a clearer view elsewhere. The defense is starting to take shape, despite the absence of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. The Pro Bowl linebacker will be out this season and the team will need some serious help replacing his production.

One name who seems to have the edge in getting a lot of playing time in Owusu-Koramoah's stead is that of a 2024 6th-round linebacker, Nathaniel Watson. The Mississippi State standout has had a solid training camp and preseason so far. In his first game against the Carolina Panthers, he recorded four tackles and had a 79.0 run defense score for Pro Football Focus.

In the second game of the preseason, another win, this time over the Philadelphia Eagles, Watson had four more tackles. Three of which just so happened to be tackles-for-a-loss. He had a 78.5 tackle rating according to PFF against the Eagles. It's fair to say that he isn't a stellar player just yet. He did just record back-to-back grades of 63.8 and 63.4 in those games, respectively.

Still, he's shown a solid ability to play the run, which will be important. Plus, he's been the best tackler on the team during the preseason games. Most of the best defenders aren't playing, granted, but he's been impressing with his ability to stick a hit, wrap and drive his feet. No one is suggesting he's the next Brian Urlacher or Jeremiah Trotter, but he's shown enough that the should be a fourth linebacker.

A guy who can play in spells of others and maybe even gets a spot start or two if injuries or poor performances start to occur more regularly. He may not be the star that will save the season for the Browns, but he could very well be someone the team can rely on, especially as they look to fill in the Owusu-Koramoah-sized hole on defense.

