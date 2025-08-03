Former Cleveland Browns RB Will Outpace Whoever His Replacement Is

The Cleveland Browns faithful should be worried about what the running game looks like for the team in 2025. The offensive line has lost a step or three. The running back room isn't full of proven talent. The guy many thought would be the starter, Quinshon Judkins, is suspended until further notice for domestic violence charges. They let veterans Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt walk, and are trying to get younger and dynamic at the position.

Chubb, to his credit, went down to Houston to play for the Texans. He'll serve as a backup for Joe Mixon to start the season off. Chubb suffered a devastating leg injury in 2023, and it's unlikely he's ever what he was. What he is, however, could still be a really good player for the Texans. There's no proof that has come out to defy that possibility.

Coupled with the Browns' situation at running back and their aging and broken-down offensive line, it's not far-fetched to say that Chubb will out-rush every Browns running back for the season. Not cumulatively, of course, but the number one rusher for the Browns could be out-rushed by Chubb. This isn't ideal, nor is it some sort of dunk on the Browns, or criticism for letting go of Chubb.

It's a statement about where the offensive line and running back talent have found themselves. The Browns' running game has always been good, if not great, behind Kevin Stefanski and his offensive scheme, but as the line ages and breaks down, coupled with losing a stellar running back in Chubb and the departure of key coaches, things change. Eventually, we have to accept that the Browns may need to do a dramatic rebuild across several positions.

The line may need that in 2026. The running backs may need that in 2026.

Right now, the team has potential if everyone is healthy and develops. We know that Jerome Ford can be a great second option in the backfield, as he's had seasons of 800+ yards and 5.0+ yards per carry. Granted, they weren't the same seasons, but he has the potential to be a big-time player for the Browns. At 27, however, he's not exactly going to get much better. Whatever we see from him in 2025 may very well be the best he'll ever do.

That raises the question about how good the Browns can be beyond 2025. If Judkins misses most, if not all of the season, and the offensive continues on their collective decline, no one should be surprised if Chubb outrushes the Browns top rusher in 2025.

Now, if the offensive line staves off Father Time and Ford can put everything together, we could be seeing a really good season for the Browns. For that to happen, however, we'd need a lot of things to break our way, which is, at this juncture, unlikely to happen.

