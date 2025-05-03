Nick Chubb Likely Done With Browns After Latest Move by Cleveland

There are few running backs in the history of the Cleveland Browns who have been better than Nick Chubb. The 29-year-old ranks third in franchise history with 6,843 rushing yards and 51 touchdowns, but while Chubb has been tremendous since arriving in the second round of the 2018 draft, his future was uncertain heading into this offseason.

Coming off the second major knee injury of his career in 2023, Chubb looked sluggish running 102 times for 332 yards and three touchdowns last season. After a tough year, it didn’t appear he was coming back, even as he posted an intense workout video earlier this week, and if the selection of two backs in the NFL Draft wasn’t enough, the Browns may have ended Chubb’s tenure with a move on Friday afternoon.

Jerome Ford’s Paycut Means Nick Chubb’s Time With Browns is Over

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Browns running back Jerome Ford has agreed to take a pay cut. The 25-year-old led the team in rushing last season with 104 yards, 565 yards, and three touchdowns, but he was asked to cut his salary from $3.486 million to a guaranteed $1.75 million.

Had Ford refused, Chubb may have been re-signed. Instead, he’ll have to complete his comeback somewhere else while Cleveland looks to jump-start a rushing attack that ranked 29th in yardage and tied for 20th with 4.1 yards per attempt.

A big part of that process happened during last weekend’s draft. The Browns selected Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins, who put up 1,000 yards and double-digit touchdowns in all three seasons during his college career. While he ran for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns to lead the Buckeyes to the national championship last season, he put up even bigger numbers at Ole Miss, collecting 2,725 yards and 31 touchdowns over two seasons.

The Browns doubled up when they selected Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson in the fourth round. Sampson was the 2024 SEC Offensive Player of the Year, breaking out with 1,491 yards and 22 touchdowns for the Volunteers last season. Sampson, who won’t turn 21 until September, also has the explosiveness to match his production, running a 4.42-second 40-yard dash at his Pro Day.

With Ford also in the mix, it will be an overhaul in the Browns’ running back room. While that means saying goodbye to Chubb, Cleveland could be in good shape and use their ground game to run their way back into contention in the AFC North.

More Cleveland Browns News & Rumors: