Browns Playmaker is Cleveland's Biggest Offseason Loser So Far

The Cleveland Browns did a lot of losing in 2024. Coming off a playoff appearance the previous year, the Browns regressed to a 3-14 record and opened themselves up to a lot of major questions. Cleveland was able to exercise some damage control by giving Myles Garrett a massive contract but they still came at a cost as the Deshaun Watson era appears to be over.

With jobs on the line and a need to get back into contention, there were more losers during the offseason. But a certain Cleveland playmaker may have been the biggest loser of all and may be looking for a new job at the end of next season.

Jerome Ford is the Browns' Biggest Offseason Loser

At one point in the offseason, things were going well for Jerome Ford. The third year back didn’t have the same volume he did in 2023, running 204 times for 813 yards and four touchdowns. But he was a more efficient player last season, carrying the ball 104 times for 565 yards and three touchdowns.

Ford’s success rate, which measures the frequency a running back gets 40% of yards needed on first down, 60% of yards needed on second down and 100% of yards needed on third and fourth down, jumped from 39.7% to 47.1% and it felt like his chances of earning the starting job skyrocketed with Nick Chubb on the way out.

Things looked great until the Browns selected Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins in the second round of last week’s draft. A Chubb clone in terms of his hard-nosed running style, the former Buckeye put up big numbers with 194 carries for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns on his way to a national title. He also put up bigger numbers during his time at Ole Miss with 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2022 and 1,158 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2023.

With a whopping 739 carries during his collegiate career, Judkins showed that he can be the workhorse Chubb was during his seven years in Cleveland. It also leaves little for Ford to pick up on as he continues to be the receiving complement he has been over the past two seasons.

But this is more than about Ford losing a major opportunity in 2025. The Cincinnati product will turn 26 in September and is entering the final year of his rookie contract. With a modest pass-catching role, the Browns may not be inclined to move on and select a younger and cheaper version such as Minnesota’s Darius Taylor or Oklahoma’s Jaydn Ott in next year’s draft.

Put it together and Ford lost more than a starting spot this offseason and he may have even more to lose as 2025 plays out.

