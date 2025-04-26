Browns Guarantee Star is Gone After Surprise NFL Draft Pick

Day 1 of the 2025 NFL draft is officially in the books, leaving fans to wonder what all 32 franchises will have in store for the Day 2 festivities. The Cleveland Browns are ready to inject more rookie blood into their roster after drafting Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham fifth overall on Thursday, and they had two early second-round picks (No. 33, 36) to do so.

The Browns opened Round 2 by drafting UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger as potential insurance for the injured Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. On the board just three picks later, Cleveland used its second Day 2 pick to officially close the door on one of the team's free agents.

Browns Drafting Quinshon Judkins Guarantees Nick Chubb is Gone

Several Browns free agents are currently unsigned, including former Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb. The veteran runner's recent injury history is likely one reason he's still without a job, however, that didn't stop some Cleveland fans from hoping for a reunion.

Well, it became clear that Chubb isn't coming back after the Browns used the 36th overall selection on Ohio State standout Quinshon Judkins.

Q!! A Buckeye in the backfield 🌰



Quinshon Judkins is joining the squad! pic.twitter.com/W21uwOrYcp — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 25, 2025

Judkins is a local fan favorite who began his collegiate career at Ole Miss before transferring to Ohio State for the 2024 college football season. The move paid off as the 21-year-old RB was one of the nation's most productive runners despite splitting the backfield with TreVeyon Henderson, racking up 1,060 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on 194 carries with another 161 yards and two more TDs on 22 catches.

Judkins' performance not only earned him third-team All-Big Ten honors, but it also played a role in Ohio State's eventual CFP National Championship win.

Whether or not he can be an immediate Chubb fill-in, though, remains to be seen. It won't be easy to replicate the former Georgia Bulldog's backfield presence after racking up 7,885 scrimmage yards and 56 TDs on 1,468 touches with the Browns, which includes four 1,000-yard performances since 2019.

With Chubb officially kicked to the curb, Judkins becomes the de facto No. 1 runner in a Browns backfield that only includes the returning Pierre Strong and Jerome Ford. Although the veteran two have experience on their side, neither's upside is close to matching Cleveland's newest RB.

Look for the Browns' offense to continue taking shape as the 2025 NFL draft continues. In the meantime, it'll be interesting to see which team is desperate enough to take a swing on Chubb as he prepares for the next chapter of his career.

More Cleveland Browns News & Rumors: